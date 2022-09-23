Elon Musk Tells NHTSA To Stop Misrepresenting OTA Updates As Recalls

On September 21, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Tesla will issue a safety recall for 1.1 million vehicles across all its model lines: Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X.

The reason for the recall is the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, which means that a closing window may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury.

As with many previous Tesla recalls, this one does not require that owners of affected vehicles pay a visit to an authorized workshop. The issue will be corrected via an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system, the automaker said in the recall notice.