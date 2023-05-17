Elon Musk Thinks It Is Time for Tesla To Start Advertising

After years of prodding from investors and electric vehicle advocates, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally relented — Tesla will start launching advertisements for its products.
It’s been a long road to get to this point. While the automotive industry is among the market’s largest ad spenders, Tesla has been adamant in its efforts to avoid traditional advertisements. Instead, the company has relied on word of mouth and marketing strategies on social media platforms such as Twitter to promote its products.
