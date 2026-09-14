Elon Musk Thinks The Dong Goes Further In Vietnam - Sets Up New Subsidiary

Agent009 submitted on 9/14/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:46:39 PM

Views : 182 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

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U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla has established a subsidiary in ?Vietnam, according to a newly ‌published business registration filing, marking its formal entry into one of Southeast Asia's ?fastest-growing EV markets.
 
The new entity, ?Tesla Motors Vietnam Limited Liability Company, ?was registered in Ho Chi Minh ?City with charter capital of 77.667 ?billion dong ($3 million), according to the filing reviewed by Reuters.
 
Tesla didn’t immediately respond to ?a Reuters request for comment.


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Elon Musk Thinks The Dong Goes Further In Vietnam - Sets Up New Subsidiary

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