Elon Musk Thinks The Dong Goes Further In Vietnam - Sets Up New Subsidiary

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla has established a subsidiary in ?Vietnam, according to a newly ‌published business registration filing, marking its formal entry into one of Southeast Asia's ?fastest-growing EV markets.

The new entity, ?Tesla Motors Vietnam Limited Liability Company, ?was registered in Ho Chi Minh ?City with charter capital of 77.667 ?billion dong ($3 million), according to the filing reviewed by Reuters.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to ?a Reuters request for comment.