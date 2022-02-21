Elon Musk Throws $11 Billion Worth Of Shade On Elizabeth Warren After She AGAIN Claims He Doesn't Pay His Fair Share

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently threw a quick counter towards US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who reiterated her argument that billionaires do not pay taxes. Fresh off his $11 billion tax bill in 2021 and his $5 billion donation to charity, Musk seemed to be in the mood to throw some shade against the senator. Musk responded to a video of Warren from a CNN interview last week. During the interview, the politician stated that Musk pays “zero” in taxes, and that billionaires like Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos use stocks as a workaround to avoid paying their fair share. Warren also argued that it should not be “optional” for billionaires to pay taxes. “I believe that billionaires ought to be paying taxes, and it shouldn’t simply be optional. You know, what we’ve now seen is both giant corporations and billionaires have enough tricks in the tax code, but part of what happens right now, is that, for example, Elon Musk in 2018, we’ve actually seen his tax returns.



