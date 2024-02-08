Elon Musk To Meet With Samsung And Hyundai CEOs In Paris

A recent report from South Korea has suggested that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to meet with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun in Paris in early August. The meeting between the three top executives was reportedly suggested by the Samsung Electronics Chairman, who is close with both the Tesla CEO and the Hyundai Chairman.

Citing high-ranking industry figures, Chosun Ilbo, one of South Korean’s oldest daily newspapers, claimed that Musk, Lee, and Chung are expected to have dinner together in Paris this weekend. “The three people who visited France during the Paris Olympics have decided to meet to discuss the development of next-generation technologies and explore ways to cooperate in the future,” the publication’s sources claimed.