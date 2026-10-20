Elon Musk To Provide Every Child In America With a Single Share Of SpaceX Stock

Elon Musk said he is planning to give “every one of his SpaceX shares to every kid in America” in 2027, stating that “this will be the first of many.” SpaceX went public earlier this year, and its stock price has been relatively stable since leveling off shortly after its IPO. Based on its current price, it’s a gift of just over $10 billion to children across the United States. It appears to be closely related to President Donald Trump’s bank accounts for children, which were set up earlier this year as Trump Accounts.



Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2026







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