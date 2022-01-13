Elon Musk To Reveal Updated Roadmap On January 26th

Tesla will reveal its full financial results for 2021 on 26 January alongside a revamped product roadmap, which could give a timeframe for the launches of the long-awaited Cybertruck, Roadster and Semi.



The firm’s management will detail its financial and business results through an online webcast at 4:30pm central time in the US, which is 10:30pm in the UK.



Musk will attend the earnings conference call despite stating last year that he would no longer do so. The company will also hold a live question and answer webcast.





