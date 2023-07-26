Elon Musk To Take SEC Muzzle Order To The Supreme Court

Elon Musk plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether the Securities and Exchange Commission overstepped its authority in enforcing a consent decree that he has called a “muzzle” on his free speech.

Musk would be appealing a decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit of Appeals in Manhattan to uphold the decree, which arose from his August 2018 tweet that he had “funding secured” to take his electric car company Tesla private.

A three-judge panel rejected Musk’s claim that the SEC, which accused the billionaire of defrauding investors, exploited the decree to conduct harassing investigations into his use of Twitter, which he now owns and this week renamed X.

In an order Monday, the appeals court denied Musk’s request that the panel or all 13 active judges revisit the case.