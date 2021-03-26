Elon Musk Told By Court To Delete Factual Tweet - Because The Truth Is Considered Illegal Now

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a bad tweet on May 21, 2018, and that is normal because all tweets are bad. But now Musk’s tweet has also been ruled illegal.

The backstory involves a unionization effort at Tesla’s Fremont, California, plant, which Musk derided at the time, claiming that Tesla workers were well compensated. “They are the highest paid in the industry if you include the equity, which obviously you should include,” he said in a conference call arranged to discuss Tesla’s fourth-quarter results for 2017.

 



