Elon Musk Told NVIDIA To Prioritize Shipments Of AI Processors To X And x.AI Over Tesla

A new scandal is brewing involving Elon Musk, as a recent report shows that the Tesla CEO told Nvidia to ship thousands of AI chips to X and x.AI instead of Tesla. Musk has an explanation for this move, but this doesn't mean it will be easy to fight mounting criticism regarding his management style. Elon Musk has become extremely unpopular outside his circle of die-hard fans, as he devotes less time to managing Tesla and more to shitposting on X. Many accused Musk of being distracted since he bought Twitter in 2022. Coincidentally, Tesla's share prices have trended lower since the acquisition was announced in April 2022. This irked investors, who started challenging Musk's position as Tesla CEO. A new scandal is brewing after the recent layoffs controversy and the sudden strategy change at Tesla. A CNBC report claims that the Tesla CEO has told NVIDIA to prioritize shipments of AI processors to X and x.AI ahead of Tesla. CNBC saw emails circulating at Nvidia last December showing that Musk ordered Nvidia to redirect 12,000 of shipped H100 AI chips originally slated for Tesla to X instead. In exchange, an equal number of Nvidia GPUs slated for January and June delivery to X were to be redirected to Tesla.



