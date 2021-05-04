Elon Musk Tweets For Austin To Get The Move On With New Housing To Meet The Upcoming Boom

Tesla is currently making quick work of its upcoming factory in Austin, Texas, which will build the Model Y, Cybertruck, and Semi. The automaker is already hiring new employees for the future factory, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is touting Texas – his new home – as a place people should relocate to.

As we previously reported, Musk recently said Tesla will 10,000 people to work at Giga Texas through 2022. He notes that the factory in Austin is right on the Colorado River, five minutes from the airport, and just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Tesla is also establishing partnerships for a student worker program.