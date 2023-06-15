Elon Musk Urges Toyota To Join The Tesla Standard Of Charging

Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks that Toyota – the maker of the bZ4X electric crossover – should join the so-called NACS coalition, according to a Twitter reply posted yesterday.

Musk refers to the group of automotive brands that recently decided to ditch the CCS1 connector in their electric vehicles in favor of the Tesla-designed North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug. The partnership also lands them access to Tesla's Supercharger network of over 12,000 charging locations across North America, which is widely regarded as the most reliable in the industry, with near-perfect uptime statistics.