Elon Musk Vacations In Greece On An Un-Green $50 Million Superyacht

The richest man in the world and arguably one of the most controversial public figures of the moment, Elon Musk, doesn’t own a house, a superyacht, or glitzy assets that make you go “sheesh!.” As per his own words, the only exception is his private jet and, of course, the fact that he owns the majority stake in the biggest EV manufacturer in the world, among other things.



“I'm literally staying at friends’ places,” Musk was saying in an April 2022 interview about how he consumes very little even though he could live otherwise. “I don't have a yacht. I really don't take vacations. It's not as though my personal consumption is high. I mean the one exception is a plane, but if I don't use the plane then I have less hours to work.”



