Elon Musk Wants 25% Control Of Tesla Before Proceeding With AI Development

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he would be uncomfortable growing the automaker to be a leader in artificial intelligence and robotics without having at least 25% voting control of the company, nearly double his current stake.

Musk said on Monday in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that unless he got stock in the world's most valuable automaker that was "enough to be influential, but not so much that I can't be overturned", at Tesla, he would prefer to build products outside of the electric-vehicle manufacturer.


