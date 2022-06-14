Elon Musk Wants Tesla To Have One Day Turnaround On Two Thirds Of All Service Visits

Last week, Elon Musk tweeted in a series of updates that Tesla would be attempting to service two-thirds of customer requests “same day.” One of the many benefits of owning an electric vehicle is the lack of service required. According to Autoblog, of the top 5 most common car repairs – oxygen sensor replacement, inspection of loose fuel cap causing engine light, catalytic converter replacement, mass airflow sensor replacement, and spark plug replacement – none of them are even possible on an electric vehicle. Nonetheless, due to a range of issues, Tesla has had a consistent problem with servicing its ever-growing group of customers’ needs. Musk is set out to change this, and owners should have many reasons to be optimistic! Working on Tesla North American service. Goal is 2/3 of cars receive same-day service, no wait. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2022



