Elon Musk Weighs In On China's Military Ban Of Vehicles

Tesla's Sentry Mode camera-based security system and the TeslaCam standard built-in dashcam are fantastic features for many reasons. We've shared a multitude of videos with you showing these features exposing who's at fault in accidents, as well as identifying criminal activities. Let's face it, a Tesla car is like a moving surveillance system, and it's basically unmarked. Sure, if people know the Tesla has the technology, they might think twice about their behavior if a Tesla vehicle is nearby. However, Teslas parked all over the world are recording footage, and some could be highly confidential



Read Article