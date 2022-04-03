Elon Musk Welcomes The UAW To Come And "Try" To Unionize Tesla Factories

Tesla CEO Elon Musk isn't a fan of unions, and he's made that clear many times in the past. However, his recent issues with President Joe Biden have, once again, amplified the situation. However, Musk made it clear that Tesla won't do anything to stop the UAW from holding a vote. In fact, Musk went so far as to invite the union to come to Tesla and attempt to organize.

The tweet thread started when Gene Simmons, the lead singer of the rock band Kiss, quoted one of Musk's tweets. Simmons agreed with Musk, saying he makes a solid point, and steering the message toward President Biden.