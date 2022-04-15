Elon Musk's $43 Billion Offer For Twitter Could Have Taken Every Camry Driver Off The Road, Wouldn't That Be A Better Deal?

The world awoke to a shock yesterday when Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion. How convenient is that for an executive whose car company has recalled over 594,000 cars this very morning? Anyway, there are a hell of a lot of ways to spend $43 billion, from fixing the water supply in Flint, Michigan to taking on the U.S. housing crisis. But this is a whimsical guy we're talking about, a man who sent his car to space and made others fart their way from zero to 60 mph in two seconds. He can use his fortune however he wishes, and given his goal of replacing all internal combustion cars with electric vehicles, we wondered: could Elon Musk buy every Toyota Camry on the planet? According to our admittedly rough math, yep, he totally could.



