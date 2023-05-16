Elon Musk's Conversation With France Centered On Mining Investments Under Socialism

Tesla is looking at a potential “significant investment” in France, likely in the form of a factory, following CEO Elon Musk meeting with President Emanuel Macron.

Musk flew to Paris to meet with Macron today, and the goal of the meeting was reportedly to discuss the potential of Tesla investing in France.

The automaker had previously considered France for its first major car factory in Europe, but it ended up building in Germany instead. Tesla has recently ramped up production at Gigafactory Berlin to 5,000 units per week, but the automaker still has room to grow at the factory.