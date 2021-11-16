Elon Musk's Last Home In California Goes Under Contract Completing His Exodus From The State

Elon Musk has finally scored a buyer for the final home he owns nearly a month after it was listed for sale in San Francisco, The Post can report.

The property went under contract on Saturday, Nov. 13 — a year-and-a-half after the billionaire vowed to unload his vast real estate portfolio to focus on his mission to colonize Mars.

However, the contract is pending a contingent offer — meaning Musk, 50, has accepted an initial proposal, but certain conditions must be met, and in some cases he has the right to back out of the sale if he chooses.