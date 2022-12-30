Elon Musk's Rumored Tesla CEO Replacement Resigns From Chinese Roles

Rumors surrounding the appointment of Tom Zhu as Tesla's new CEO have stirred up once again, within China reporting he has stepped down from his role as legal representative for Tesla Shanghai.

Zhu has been succeeded by Wang Hao but still retains his role as chairman of the company. Earlier reports suggested that Elon Musk had identified Zhu as his potential replacement and it's not hard to see why. The rumored successor joined the automaker in 2014 and successfully completed the rollout of the Supercharger program in the country before becoming Global Vice President and President of China operations.

Importantly, he supervised the buildout of Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai, which remains a key facility for the carmaker.