Elon Musk's Son Decides NOT To Give Him 'World's Best Dad' T-Shirt For Father's Day. Will TRANSITION Instead!

Elon Musk's 18 year-old son has filed court documents seeking to legally change their gender from male to female and lose his last name, stating: 'I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.'



Xavier Musk, 18, filed the paperwork in Santa Monica, California, on April 18, seeking to be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson. The transgender teenage explained that she wishes to take her mother's last name to distance herself from her dad.



She has not commented on whether she receives financial support from her dad - whose $213 billion dollar fortune makes him the world's richest man - and whether her disgust at his antics extends to refusing any further handouts.





