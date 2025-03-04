Elon Musk's Tenure As A "Special Government Employee" To Come To An End As 130 Day Limit Nears

President Donald Trump has indicated to top advisers that Elon Musk could be taking a step back from his current role in the administration, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Musk is employed by the government as a "special government employee" — meaning his appointment is not to exceed 130 days. His term would be up around the end of May, but it was widely rumored that the White House could take steps to keep him on or extend his employment status in some way.

As ABC News has previously reported, Musk's decision-making has divided Trump's top aides and at times has sparked rifts among those closest to the president.