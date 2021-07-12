Elon Musk's Ultimate Plan Is To Use The Tesla Bot To Address Worker Shortages

At the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, Elon Musk shared some updates on the Tesla Bot and how it could alleviate human labor shortage in the future. During Tesla AI Day, when the company unveiled the Tesla Bot, Musk explained that the humanoid robot could be used to help with “boring, repetitive, dangerous work.” At the WSJ summit, Musk elaborated further on the primary purpose of the Tesla Bot. “[The Tesla Bot] has the potential to be a generalized substitute for human labor over time. The foundation of the economy is labor. Capital equipment is essentially distilled labor… The fundamental constraint is labor. There are not enough people. I can’t emphasize this enough. There are not enough people. I think one of the biggest risks for civilizations is the low birthrate and the rapidly declining birthrate.



