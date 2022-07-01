Elon Musk's 'Vegas Loop' Tunnel Called A DEATH TRAP After CES Attendees Get Stuck. What Say YOU? Is IT TRUE OR SOUR Grapes?

Elon Musk's Boring Company has been deemed a 'death trap' after a video surfaced online showing a traffic jam inside its Las Vegas Loop that sits 40-feet below the surface.

The short clip, taken by a passenger in the back seat of a Tesla, shows the vehicle cruising through the lit up, white tunnel and then coming to standstill behind several other vehicles.

The congestion inside the narrow tunnels sparked concerns on Reddit, with some users worried that 'if a car catches fire, people will die.' 



