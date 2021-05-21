Elon Musk's Visit To UK Sparks New Rumors Of New Gigafactory

Elon Musk stopped by England earlier this week, and it spurred the rumor of a potential Tesla factory in the country due to the timing of land search.



Last year, we reported on local reports in the UK that Tesla was working with the government to look for a site to build an “electric vehicle (EV) research, development, and manufacturing plant.”

The Department for International Trade (DIT) confirmed that it is looking for a site for a facility related to electric vehicles but didn’t say it was for Tesla.