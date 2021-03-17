Elon Musk vs Jeff Bezos: Which One Has The Better Car Collection?

2020 was a record-breaking year for two of the world's most high-profile CEOs, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Bezos shattered the record for highest earnings in a day for an individual when he made a whopping $13 billion on July 20, while Musk quadrupled his fortune in just seven months - even overtaking Bezos as the world's richest man in the process.



As anyone would expect, there's no love lost between two men fighting for the title of 'World's richest man' - as the pair have demonstrated in their Twitter spats. But, despite their not-so-subtle rivalry, Bezos and Musk have one thing in common - a deep love for supercars. Both CEOs have spent a significant chunk of their net worth building incredible car collections, but which is better?



