Elon Musks Travel Plans Abroad Become Potential Safety Issues

esla CEO Elon Musk has stated that tracking his travel plans has become “a security issue” after rumors that he would fly to Germany to visit Gigafactory Berlin this past weekend surfaced. The rumors were untrue. After some reports that Musk would travel to Germany to visit Tesla’s first European production facility on Sunday had surfaced, Musk has stated that the stories of his potential flights have become an issue for his safety without going into much detail.



As Gigafactory Berlin is nearing production approval based on reports that Tesla has submitted paperwork to the local Environmental Ministry, some may have expected Musk to travel to Germany as he would likely be present during the factory’s first day of operation. However, Sawyer Merritt, a Tesla insider, reported the potential travel plans but then deleted them quickly after posting. Merritt stated late on Monday that he would no longer report potential travel plans, and Musk responded that it would likely be best.



