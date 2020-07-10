Elon's Email LEAKS! This SURE Won't Make Competitors Rest Any Easier But Stockholders Will Rejoice!

In a new leaked email to employees, Musk stated that he sees Tesla reaching production of 500,000 vehicles in 2020:



“It will be tough but super exciting if we can exceed 500,000 cars made in a single year for the first time in Tesla history. When we started Tesla just over 16 years ago, I never thought we would get this far, but, thanks to your hard work and ingenuity, we actually have a chance of making half a million cars in a single year.”



The CEO said that it will require an increase production output from Tesla in Q4.



“It all comes down to Q4. Please take whatever steps you can think of to improve output (while increasing quality).”



