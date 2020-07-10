Elon's Email LEAKS! This SURE Won't Make Competitors Rest Any Easier But Stockholders Will Rejoice!

In a new leaked email to employees, Musk stated that he sees Tesla reaching production of 500,000 vehicles in 2020:

“It will be tough but super exciting if we can exceed 500,000 cars made in a single year for the first time in Tesla history.

When we started Tesla just over 16 years ago, I never thought we would get this far, but, thanks to your hard work and ingenuity, we actually have a chance of making half a million cars in a single year.”

The CEO said that it will require an increase production output from Tesla in Q4.

“It all comes down to Q4. Please take whatever steps you can think of to improve output (while increasing quality).”

More info at the link.


User Comments

Car4life1

Hmmm has only been on the market for less than a decade, Selling one model for the majority of that, and the backdrop of a pandemic? Congrats Tesla, whether you reach 500k or not...gotta say you’ve proven you are here to stay for a while

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/7/2020 11:47:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

supermoto

Obviously Musk knew the e-mail would leak and pump up the stock price.

I'm still not impressed with any company that gains market share by selling products at a loss for 17 years straight.

supermoto (View Profile)

Posted on 10/8/2020 12:23:43 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

runninglogan1

Amazon doesn't impress you? Took them 20 years to make money.

Don't need to tell you how they're doing today.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/8/2020 12:47:01 AM | | Votes: 0   

