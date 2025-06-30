Emails Show Nissan Is Planning To Delay Supplier Payments To Stay Afloat

Even if you haven’t been keeping tabs on the auto industry, you’ve probably heard that Nissan has been fighting an uphill battle in recent years. A newly surfaced batch of internal emails is now offering a clearer look at just how tight things have become behind the scenes.

According to several emails and a company document reviewed by Reuters, the Japanese automaker has been asking some of its suppliers in Europe and the UK to agree to delayed payments as a way to temporarily ease its cash flow crunch.