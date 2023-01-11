Emboldened UAW Wants To Unionize Toyota Or Tesla - Which One Is The Ripest For A Takeover?

The United Auto Workers union scored what's being called a historic victory yesterday after reaching tentative agreements with all Detroit automakers on day 46 of its unprecedented strike. Now, it's looking at what next, and that may just be Tesla, Toyota or the other non-unionized automakers in America.



While the agreements with the Detroit Three still have to be ratified, UAW President Shawn Fain is already looking to 2028 when the next round of collective bargaining negotiations is due to take place. Shawn Fain has made it clear that the UAW will not target just Detroit's Big Three in 2028, but a "Big Five" or "Big Six."



"One of our biggest goals coming out of this historic contract victory is to organize like we've never organized before," Fain said on Sunday, according to Bloomberg. "When we return to the bargaining table in 2028, it won't just be with a Big Three, but with a Big Five or Big Six."





