Emissions Concerns Forcing Volkswagen To Stop Producing Currywurst Sausages

After nearly 50 years, Volkswagen will no longer serve its famous made-in-house sausage at its Wolfsburg production plant. The German carmaker is pulling its beloved Currywurst from about 150 recipes at the restaurant over at its Wolfsburg headquarters, according to Automotive News.

Volkswagen is cutting its meat production for the sake of sustainability, and it makes sense, but people are losing it over the announcement. As Politico put it, for some folks, this is just “the Wurst!” It flies in the face of decades of sausage-eating tradition. Currywurst production has been ongoing at VW since 1973, as Richard Hammond tells us in this video from Discovery UK:





