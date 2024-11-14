End Of An Era: You Won't Be Able To Kum And Go Much Longer In The Midwest

Agent009 submitted on 11/14/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:10:07 PM

Views : 302 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It's the end of an era in America. Kum & Go, the cheekily named iconic roadside gas station and convenience store, is on its deathbed. Its new owner has announced plans to unify the 400 Kum & Go locations across the Midwest under the Maverik brand.

 
The business was started in 1959 in Iowa by Bill Krause and his father-in-law, T.S. Gentle, who first opened it as Hampton Oil Co. The company expanded over the next decade before adopting its iconic Kum & Go name in the 1970s, which Krause picked because it had the fewest number of letters, making it cheaper to produce.


Read Article


End Of An Era: You Won't Be Able To Kum And Go Much Longer In The Midwest

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)