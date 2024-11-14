End Of An Era: You Won't Be Able To Kum And Go Much Longer In The Midwest

It's the end of an era in America. Kum & Go, the cheekily named iconic roadside gas station and convenience store, is on its deathbed. Its new owner has announced plans to unify the 400 Kum & Go locations across the Midwest under the Maverik brand. The business was started in 1959 in Iowa by Bill Krause and his father-in-law, T.S. Gentle, who first opened it as Hampton Oil Co. The company expanded over the next decade before adopting its iconic Kum & Go name in the 1970s, which Krause picked because it had the fewest number of letters, making it cheaper to produce.



