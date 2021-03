Tech insider Sam Gilbert says Mr Musk, the pioneering billionaire behind SpaceX and Tesla, has filled the void left behind by former US president Donald Trump as Twitter's most divisive celebrity.

Mr Gilbert says Musk's combination of 'real world power' (the world's second richest man) and his fan base (49.2million followers) gives him a huge amount of influence.



As a result, 'Elon Musk is the public figure most likely to cause a Twitter controversy', Mr Gilbert told MailOnline.