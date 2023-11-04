Energy Department To Overhaul EV Mileage Claims To Be More Confusing

Federal regulators want to change how electric vehicles’ fuel economy is calculated going forward, reducing the impact that EVs can have on overall fleet averages and forcing automakers to improve efficiency. The Energy Department on Monday proposed rules that would slash efficiency for electric vehicles, in some cases by more than two-thirds.

Under new rules, the Volkswagen ID.4 electric car’s Miles Per Gallon-equivalent (MPGe) rating would fall from 380.6 to 107.4. The Ford F-150 Lightning’s MPGe rating would drop from 237.1 to 67.1 MPGe. The proposed changes come ahead of sweeping reforms to emissions targets that will be unveiled Wednesday.