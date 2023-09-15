Energy Secretary Blames Staff For EV Road Trip Disaster

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm blamed her staff's "poor judgment" on a recent incident when police were called on them for clogging electric vehicle (EV) chargers with a gas-powered car. During a House Science and Technology Committee hearing on Thursday, Granholm was pressed by Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., over the incident that occurred in Grovetown, Georgia, during Granholm's four-day EV road trip in June. Granholm's staff angered EV drivers after they blocked open chargers with a non-electric car, according to a 911 call of the incident obtained by Fox News Digital.



