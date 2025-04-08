England Is Increasingly Becoming Hostile To Cars

Ever had an unpredictable, life-long pal who potentially has it all, but often goes and spoils everything by pressing the self-destruct button? Sadly, I’m currently lumbered with such a self-harming old friend. It goes by the name of England.
 
This is an increasingly hostile car nation, and worse still, because I’m a car and van bloke, not a train, bus or bike nut, I’m pretty much displaced from its capital city, where I was born. As far as many of London’s ruling politicians are concerned, people like me are on the ‘most-hated’ list, because we drive ourselves.


