England's Experiment With Smart Roads Only Made Them More Congested And Dangerous

New figures released by the Department for Transport (DfT) show a growing crisis on England's roads, with major arteries becoming increasingly clogged. The average delay on the Strategic Road Network (SRN) now stands at 11.6 seconds per vehicle per mile, marking a sharp 5.5 per cent increase in the year leading up to June 2024.

The AA has firmly pointed the finger at controversial smart motorways, arguing that the all-lane running (ALR) schemes are undermining road efficiency. The motoring group claims that the fear of encountering a stranded vehicle is causing drivers to avoid lane one, thereby creating the very bottlenecks these roads were designed to prevent.

In a move set to intensify the row, the AA is demanding the immediate publication of several unreleased Post Opening Project Evaluation (POPE) reports for ALR schemes.