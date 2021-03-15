Enjoying A Nice Drive In A Camaro Was DIFFERENT In The Old Days. Woman Drives WANTED Felon's Camaro THEN Shoots Cop Point Blank!

Police in Tennessee have released body camera and dashboard camera footage capturing the moment an officer was wounded and a woman was killed in a shootout that broke out during a traffic stop.



Metro Nashville Police Officer Josh Baker pulled over a vehicle at 9.30am on Friday because the owner was wanted on six outstanding drug warrants



The officer grabs the woman by the hand and tries to pull her out of the car, but with her other hand she grabs a handgun.



'Ma'am, put the gun down!' Baker yells at the woman as she opens fire on him.

The officer returns fire and collapses as the black Camaro pulls out of the parking lot and speeds away.



