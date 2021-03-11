Enthusiasts Are Sounding Off Against 2022 Subaru WRX

The Subaru WRX is an enthusiast car through and through, and fans have been eagerly awaiting a new model for some time. However, the reveal didn't quite live up to expectations, and the response online has sometimes been unfavorable to say the least. Users on Reddit then noticed that the 2022 Subaru WRX reveal video had been unlisted on YouTube, and speculation ran wild that the company had done so in order to stem the tide of negative comments on the new model. In the face of this interesting move, The Drive reached out to Subaru for comment. Spokesperson Jessica Tullman was quick to refute the rumors, stating that removing the video was "an oversight" and indicating that the reveal was once again publicly available on Youtube. The video reveal can be viewed below, which shows off the new model WRX and all its new features. While it's back up, it likely won't stem the conspiracy theories on Reddit that it was hidden to save face.



