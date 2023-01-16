Entire BMW EV Lineup Recalled Proving EVs Aren't Any More Reliable Than Their ICE Counterparts

A recall has been issued for faulty battery software that affects every BMW electric vehicle sold in America, including the i4 four-door coupe, iX SUV, and the still-fresh i7 luxury sedan.

Specifically, the high-voltage battery electronic control unit (ECU) software could interrupt electrical power. This temporary loss of power while driving or a possible stall could increase the risk of an accident, and BMW will be keen to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

This follows a recall of the iX earlier in 2022 for a faulty airbag control unit shortly after it was launched. It again raises question marks about the reliability of high-tech EVs despite them having fewer moving parts than ICE cars.