EnviroSpark Wins $50 Million Investment - Wants To Hire Fired Tesla Supercharging Teams

Thanks to a new $50 million investment, Atlanta-based EV charging company EnviroSpark wants to hire as many of the Tesla Supercharger team as possible.

The $50 million investment from mid-market infrastructure equity investment firm Basalt Infrastructure Partners will allow EnviroSpark to rapidly grow its owned and operated network across the US, innovate technologies, and make its EV infrastructure more accessible and sustainable.



EnviroSpark wants to do that with laid-off talent from Tesla, specifically the Supercharger team, which was laid off just over a week ago. This pop-up is on its website’s homepage: