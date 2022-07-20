Enviromentalists Plan To Block Major UK Motorway To Protest Oil Use

Protesters have pledged to block the M25 motorway around London for three days starting today, in an act of civil disobedience and disruption that’s already causing havoc in Surrey.

National Highways reports that three lanes have been closed between Junction 11 for Chertsey and J10 for Wisley on the south-west stretch of the motorway, and a Just Stop Oil spokesperson has told reporters there are plans to block the M25 in three places, including J14 Northbound and one site not yet disclosed.