Environmental Activists Opposition To German Gigafactory Is Fading

The opposition against Gigafactory Berlin seems to be at a steady decline. As per a statement from Environment Minister Axel Vogel (Greens) on Wednesday at the State Parliament’s Environment Committee, the Brandenburg State Office for the Environment (LfU) has received only 44 objections against the latest plans for Giga Berlin to date. The 44 objections were raised against Giga Berlin as a response to the renewed public display of the facility’s plans. While 44 may sound substantial, this is already a massive decrease from the number of objections that Giga Berlin’s plans have received in the past. When the first iteration of Tesla’s plans was published last year, for example, a total of 373 objections were received.



