Environmental Activists Target SUVs In Brooklyn Leaving Dozens With Flat Tires

My grandmother used to tell me, “you can say almost anything you want as long as you say it respectfully.” That’s not entirely true for a bunch of reasons, but it can apply to specific situations. For instance, this group of climate “activists” deflating tires on SUVs in Brooklyn may have the right message, but delivering it through hundreds of flat tires is more likely to end in violence than any meaningful change. Activists deflated tires on more than 900 vehicles globally, more than 50 of which were in Brooklyn. The groups aim for bans on SUVs in urban areas, saying they want massive investment in “free, comprehensive public transport.” Though the activists operate autonomously in not-connected pods around the world, the main webpage for the movement’s leaders claims that members have deflated tires on more than 10,000 SUVs since March 2022.



