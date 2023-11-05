Environmental Terrorist Interrupts VW General Meeting And Begins Throwing Cake At Speaker

On Wednesday, several activist groups briefly interrupted Volkswagen’s annual general meeting. One claimed VW is “making climate-damaging decisions,” and the other says the automaker uses forced labor to build cars in China.

Cake was thrown from an unknown party, and investors raised concerns over VW losing ground in China to EVs.

Three primary concerns took center stage at the VW investor meeting this morning in Germany. Foremost, investors and protestors raised concerns about alleged forced labor at a VW production facility in Xinjiang, China. These concerns mounted with institutional investors calling for an independent review of the facility and protestors storming the meeting area and throwing a cake at Volkswagen leadership.





