Environmentalist Funded Study Unsurprisingly Finds Hybrids Are 5 Times Dirtier Than EVs

A study from the International Council of Clean Transportation (ICCT) has revealed something quite interesting. While hybrid vehicles tend to be grouped together with battery electric cars as options for clean, sustainable transportation, they could be up to 4.9 times dirtier than comparable battery electric vehicles that are charged using renewable sources.

As per the ICCT, its study considers model year 2024 vehicles, thereby representing the current state of the sustainable auto market. As part of its analysis, the ICCT assessed the life-cycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of four common vehicle powertrains: ICE vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The ICCT considered the GHG emissions that are related to the life cycle of vehicles, from manufacturing to disposal. This addresses a key anti-EV talking point which alleges that battery electric vehicles are dirtier than conventional cars because of the high emissions involved in the mining and manufacturing of batteries.