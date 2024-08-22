Environmentalist Media Sites Scorn Tesla For Removing 400,000 Trees To Expand Gigafactory - Fails To Mention They Planted Over 1,000,000 To Replace Them

Tesla’s clearing of trees at Gigafactory Berlin in Germany was necessary for the construction of an electric vehicle factory that helps produce vehicles for the European market, among some others.
 
However, the project, which has seen the removal of mass amounts of low-grade trees used for cardboard manufacturing, has also drawn media attention for the wrong reasons. Some publications see it as a “trade-off involved in developing a green economy.”
 
The problem is much of this coverage is misleading because Tesla has replaced these trees threefold since it started building out the Gigafactory Berlin property.


