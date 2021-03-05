Environmentalists And German Bureaucracy Delays Tesla Gigafactory Opening By At Least Six Months

Tesla’s issues in Germany have now reportedly resulted in a six-month delay of the start of production at Gigafactory Berlin, according to a local industry paper



Gigafactory Berlin is one of Tesla’s most important projects right now since it will bring the Model Y to Europe, and it will introduce a new generation of the electric vehicle using Tesla’s new structural battery pack technology with its new 4680 battery cell.

It’s expected to become a big part of Tesla’s growth story for next few years and help accelerate electric vehicle adoption in Europe.