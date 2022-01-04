Environmentalists Block Fuel Depots In The UK Demanding Oil Production Be Stopped

Members of a group called Just Stop Oil, along with Extinction Rebellion, have blocked 10 oil terminals in the UK this morning.

In a statement published today, the extremist groups claim hundreds of supporters blocked terminals around London, Birmingham and Southampton. They are demanding that the UK government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK.



According to the group, some members of the protest have targeted tankers by climbing on top of them, while others sat in the road to block tankers from leaving. Exxon Mobil, one of the companies affected, says it has been forced to temporarily suspend operations at some sites.